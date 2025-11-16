Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée flexes Browns fit just before Shedeur Sanders replaces him
Dillon Gabriel and the Cleveland Browns haven’t’ been looking their best this season and on Sunday while he started, he was ruled out with a concussion in the second half. Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell certainly has, though, with her game-day looks. She definitely broke out one of her best fits for Sunday’s game at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens before Gabriel was hurt.
The rookie Gabriel took over for the veteran Joe Flacco earlier this season after winning the job over Sanders. He’s gone 1-6 heading into Sunday’s game. After throwing for just 68 yards and no touchdowns, he was ruled out the second half and Shedeur Sanders replaced him.
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo makes fun of Browns QB for one flaw
Caswell has impressed all season on game days like her custom “8” look, and her Browns fit with some sweet sneakers.
It was bad timing on her recent head-turning look in the custom Gabriel white jacket as she posted right before he was out of the game.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows off fire selfie visiting son in snowy Cleveland
It’s not her first badly timed of the season either.
It remains to be seen who will start next week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, but it just wasn’t Gabriel’s day on Sunday.
At least Caswell made up for it again.
