Lane Kiffin posts wife Layla being all smiles in first LSU post together

Lane Kiffin made the big move from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers. It was also a big move for his family. He finally posted the first photo with reconciled wife Layla Kiffin since.

The 50-year-old coach has been in go mode ever since he left Oxford, Mississippi, for Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His wife, daughter Landry, 20, and son Knox, 16, made the trek with him and were at his introductory press conference where Layla and Landry slayed bold fits.

They’ll be doing a lot of that at games, too. They both crushed their game-day fits at Ole Miss like their duo whiteout side-by-side slay. While Landry was also dropping LSU fits like her white-tiger one for boyfriend Whit Weeks’ game, Layla was still representing Ole Miss all season like her all-denim stunner at Oklahoma.

Layla (second from left) next to Landry | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

She also always showed up for their son Knox’s high school games with Lane.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Speaking of Knox, he’ll be playing ball now down in Louisiana after leading Oxford High deep into the Mississippi playoffs.

Finally between all the recruiting wins he managed to pull off, Lane found time with Layla and posted a photo of her smiling and enjoying the evening — it’s the first picture he’s shared of her since he took the job.

Layla Kiffin (right) | Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Football is going to be different at LSU next season, and Layla will no doubt be a hot topic.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

