Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in daring black dress with Texas out of CFP

Loreal Sarkisian is known to turn heads wherever she goes. At a charity event in Austin, Texas, the wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian certainly did that with her black sparkly dress in a Hollywood-like look.

Loreal, 40, is a professional stylist and always a hit on Texas game days like her insane full cowboy chaps look, and her daring gold look, as well as her all-black leather winner for the regular-season finale in the win over Texas A&M.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian | Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She also even dressed their new baby son Amays in Texas gear for game day.

Loreal with baby Amays | Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

When she’s not at football games, Loreal has been traveling for events like an Atlanta Falcons game, and her head-turning look from the track at Formula 1 Austin.

For her latest look with her husband’s team narrowly missing the College Football Playoff, Loreal called it “A night of old Hollywood glamour in Austin” where she crushed her fit on the night.

Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and just had their first child back in April.

Will Loreal be at the Citrus Bowl on December 31 in Orlando, Florida, as Texas takes on the Michigan Wolverines. No doubt, she’ll stand out as she always does.

