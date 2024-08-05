Simone Biles' toddler niece rocks matching leotards to cheer on GOAT aunt (PHOTOS)
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been a hell of a ride for Simone Biles. Following a hiatus at the 2021 Games, she’s come back stronger than ever before, and now — with gold medals, two silver, and two bronze — Simone is the most decorated gymnast in Olympics history.
While the whole country has been cheering Simone on, her biggest supporter is her two-year-old niece, Ronni. Not only has Ronni been matching Simone’s energy, but she’s also been matching her wardrobe.
Throughout the duration of the Paris Olympics, Ronni has been seen wearing leotards similar to Biles. One of them being Simone’s flashy qualification leotard, and another being the Team USA one. What better way to show out for your favorite aunt.
And perhaps, we may have another young Olympic gymnast in the making. After all, we’ve seen through Livvy Dunne’s iconic Instagram page that the power of manifestation is real.
