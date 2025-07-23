Sophie Cunningham reacts to WNBA fine for TikTok crushing refs with more criticism
There might be only one thing that truly unites WNBA players - hating the league's referees.
This author has criticized Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark for whining too often about the officiating, but her teammate and enforcer Sophie Cunningham hilariously did it creatively on TikTok recently to the Sabrina Carpenter song, "Manchild."
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham claps back at Caitlin Clark's sassy comment before Fever game
WIth a caption overlay that read, "@some refs," Cunningham lip-synced the hit song with a reenactment to the portion that says, "...stupid, or is slow? Maybe it's useless..."
Well, the league office didn't find the obvious diss too funny, fining the 28-year-old Phoenix Suns analyst $500.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game
"I got fined $500 for this TikTok," Cunningham wrote on X with dying laughing emojis. "idk why this is funny to me... like ok [thumbs-up emoji] you got it bud! Cause there's not more important things to be worried about with our league right now."
This is obviously in reference to the boiling over labor dispute, with the players rightfully feeling like they're ridiculously underpaid as the value of the WNBA franchises skyrocket. Big name media personalities like Pat McAfee call it an "embarrassment."
Despite Kelsey Plum dissing Clark for the buy-in from her WNBA All-Star team with the protest of wearing "Pay us what you owe us," T-shirts before the showcase game, the star players are making it clear that they stand in solidarity.
$500 fines won't change that.
