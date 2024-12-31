Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger gets roasted by son in full gear playing catch
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played an NFL game since January of 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game of backyard catch with his boys, he showed how much he can still sling the pigskin around — all while wearing his pads, jersey, and helmet, of course.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback from Ohio won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh where he played for 18 seasons. He’s now 42 and still lives in the Pittsburgh area where he is currently an assistant coach for the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers, a youth football team for 9- and 10-year-olds. He's also continuing to host his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, where he shares his insights on the NFL and the Steelers.
Roethlisberger has been married to Ashley Harlan since 2011 and they have three kids together: Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr., 11, daughter Baylee, 10, and son Bodie, 8.
While playing some backyard football with Ben Jr. and Bodie, Big Ben came out in his Steelers jersey, pads, and his helmet like it was old times. In the middle of rifling passes, his oldest son had an epic roast of his dad, saying “Your head’s giant.”
That’s such a great video and there’s so much to unpack besides the roast: 1. How cool is it he put on his old uniform to play catch with his sons? 2. He’s wearing some serious boots it looks like vs. shoes. 3. He still has a cannon and gunned it at his youngest kid super hard. 4. Bodie has a No. 11 Chase Claypool jersey on. Claypool isn’t even with the team anymore, he’s with the Buffalo Bills. The video was just missing Ashley and Baylee waving the Terrible Towel around in the background.
Those throws certainly look better than half the NFL quarterback these days. Did you see Kenny Pickett on Sunday?!
It’s great to see Big Ben out there having fun family time and back in his Steelers gear. Fans no doubt are loving it as well.
