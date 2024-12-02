Najee Harris roasts Russell Wilson's Steelers pregame fit with superhero comparison
It’s usually Ciara’s fits on game day we are talking about, not Russell Wilson.
Ciara’s has wowed all season with her head-to-toe Steelers custom fit, and her dancing to GloRilla in her jersey with son Future after a big win. She even wore a stunning gold queen bee look that upstaged Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers debut.
The quarterback rocked his own fire look, however, for Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals. He strolled in and out of Paycor Stadium like a superhero in all black.
His teammate and running back Najee Harris noticed the look, too, and razzed Wilson about it, posting a video saying, ”Check him out, he look good, too. Wearing all black, looking like Bruce Wayne.”
Wilson couldn’t help but look over and laugh. Wilson even posted the crying laughing emojis there at the bottom.
What makes the comment even funnier is Russell did dress up as Batman nine years ago for Halloween with Ciara as Catwoman.
Wilson has played like a superhero since taking over the starting job for the Steelers, too. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and over 1600 yards. He’s also 5-1 this season.
The Steelers hope this version of the Dark Knight saves them from playoff misery this year.
