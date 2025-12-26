Steph Curry’s son Canon bored with dad’s Warriors game handshake while daughter isn’t

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors won on Christmas Day with the superstar guard’s family in attendance. After the game, he shared a special handshake moment with his son Canon and daughter Riley — although Canon acted bored with it in a funny scene.

The 37-year-old Steph dropped 23 points while the Warriors defeated former star teammate Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks, 126-116. Of those 23, he scored his 26,000th point.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry rocks rare Warriors fit before Steph’s Christmas Day game vs. Mavs

26,000 CAREER POINTS FOR STEPH CURRY!



The 22nd player in NBA history to reach that mark 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JBX4zU0UiA — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2025

Before the game, his wife Ayesha Curry shared some sweet family moments recently with her husband and their four kids: Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon 7, and baby Cai, 1.

Curry’s kids definitely know how to steal the show at his games, too, like when Riley was dancing with mom in victory last year.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry posts heartfelt note to Stephen’s brother Seth for Warriors game

Riley was back on Christmas Day as was Canon where this handshake scene with dad took place.

Steph caps off the #NBAXmas win with some family handshakes 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JK7HRjTA4L — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

Canon looks like he’s been-there done-that with how casual and bored he looked, while Riley was into the series of moves.

It’s yet another fun moment in the Curry family.

This season Steph has turned back the hands of time, averaging 28.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

While it looks like he still has some golden years left, these are the moments with his family he’ll no doubt never forget.

The Curry family | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring