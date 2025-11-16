The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts message defending husband after Texas’ bad loss

The Longhorns fell at Georgia on Saturday. The coach’s wife kept it positive on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns fell short in another big game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian had a message for him and the team as their College Football Playoff hopes went up in smoke.

The 40-year-old Loreal was a major highlight for the game in Athens, Georgia, rocking a burnt orange coat and matching boots with a white dress stunner.

Loreal and Steve
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal and her rarely-seen sister stun side-by-side at Diwali

It wasn’t the lucky fit, however, in the 35-10 loss where Georgia took over in the fourth quarter.

In the wake of the defeat on Sunday, Loreal posted the following uplifting message defending coach Steve and the team.

“Hey… It’s always Hook ‘em Horns. Go Longhorns. Luck of the draw, that's how it goes sometimes. It's not just football, that's competition. Still have a really good team, I love our team, I love our folks, and our staff, everybody. The Longhorn Nation, thank you for showing up, always. Until next time!”

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Texas is back in action on Saturday vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks and hope to finish strong in the last two games.

It’s not the season Loreal and Steve hoped for after opening as the No. 1 team in the nation, but the coach’s wife is still proud.

And they have their No. 1 fan in son Amays at home cheering on dad no matter what.

Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The coach may have lost on the field, but he’s winning off the field.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

