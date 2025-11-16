Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts message defending husband after Texas’ bad loss
The Texas Longhorns fell short in another big game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian had a message for him and the team as their College Football Playoff hopes went up in smoke.
The 40-year-old Loreal was a major highlight for the game in Athens, Georgia, rocking a burnt orange coat and matching boots with a white dress stunner.
It wasn’t the lucky fit, however, in the 35-10 loss where Georgia took over in the fourth quarter.
In the wake of the defeat on Sunday, Loreal posted the following uplifting message defending coach Steve and the team.
“Hey… It’s always Hook ‘em Horns. Go Longhorns. Luck of the draw, that's how it goes sometimes. It's not just football, that's competition. Still have a really good team, I love our team, I love our folks, and our staff, everybody. The Longhorn Nation, thank you for showing up, always. Until next time!”
Texas is back in action on Saturday vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks and hope to finish strong in the last two games.
It’s not the season Loreal and Steve hoped for after opening as the No. 1 team in the nation, but the coach’s wife is still proud.
And they have their No. 1 fan in son Amays at home cheering on dad no matter what.
The coach may have lost on the field, but he’s winning off the field.
