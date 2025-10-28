Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal and her rarely-seen sister stun side-by-side at Diwali
Loreal Sarkisian didn’t drop her usual Texas Longhorns fit on game day last Saturday. Instead, she spent the weekend going to a Diwali festival with her rarely-seen sister.
The wife of the 51-year-old Texas football coach who just turned 40 herself in a stunning fit, always is a winner on game days like her white dress standing in the end zone, and even dropping a look with the Hook ‘em Horns from Paris.
Loreal has also been busy taking care of the couple’s first child Amays, who was born in
April and stunned many as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” wasn’t showing in fits like below.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin
This past weekend, she got away from Steve and the baby for a night out for the annual Hindu festival of lights and wrote the following:
“What an unforgettable evening ✨ Being invited to celebrate Diwali, a festival so rich in culture, light, and tradition, was truly a gift. I’ve traveled to many places and experienced countless celebrations, but this one felt different and deeply special. A huge thank you to my dear friend @toralbala for welcoming my sister and I into such a beautiful celebration of light and love. My custom look for the night was handcrafted by @priyankasinghdesign, and let’s just say this skirt had some weight to its beauty ✨ This was the first of many cultural experiences I plan to embrace around the world, and I’m already inspired for the next one. XOLO 🤍.”
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in mismatching Texas fit for Oklahoma game
What stood out beside her eye-popping black look was her lookalike sister posing with her at the event.
What beautiful outfits worn by all.
Loreal keeps her family life pretty under-the-radar. Her dad did go to a Longhorns game and posed with his daughter, but her sister and dad are rarely seen with her.
Will she be back in Longhorns gear for the big home game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt?
