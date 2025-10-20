Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin
Loreal Sarkisian didn’t rock a Texas Longhorns game-day fit like she normally does this weekend. Instead, she crushed a Formula 1 look in Austin, Texas.
Her husband and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns took care of business in overtime at the Kentucky Wildcats, 16-13. While it was a victory on the field, the new 40-year-old Loreal who just slayed her birthday fit, is usually also winning on Saturdays even in her recent mismatched look for the Red River Rivalry win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas. She even dropped one doing the Hook ‘em Horns sign all the way from Paris, France, during fashion week.
The stylist did post this head-turner on Friday.
After going unusually silent on Saturday, Loreal flexed from F1 Austin on Sunday in an all-black look hot enough to melt the tires on the race cars on the track.
And posed with the Entertainment Tonight co-anchor Lauren Zima.
It was a winning Sunday fit for Loreal this weekend.
With Texas traveling to Mississippi State next weekend, will Loreal be back to crushing on game days for Steve and the Longhorns?
