The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin

The wife of the Texas Longhorns coach picked racing over football this weekend with her latest look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian didn’t rock a Texas Longhorns game-day fit like she normally does this weekend. Instead, she crushed a Formula 1 look in Austin, Texas.

Her husband and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns took care of business in overtime at the Kentucky Wildcats, 16-13. While it was a victory on the field, the new 40-year-old Loreal who just slayed her birthday fit, is usually also winning on Saturdays even in her recent mismatched look for the Red River Rivalry win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas. She even dropped one doing the Hook ‘em Horns sign all the way from Paris, France, during fashion week.

The stylist did post this head-turner on Friday.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal poses with Stella McCartney in surprising fit choice

After going unusually silent on Saturday, Loreal flexed from F1 Austin on Sunday in an all-black look hot enough to melt the tires on the race cars on the track.

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian shares heart-melting pic of Texas coach hubby Steve with their baby

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

And posed with the Entertainment Tonight co-anchor Lauren Zima.

Loreal Sarkisian and Lauren Zima
Loreal Sarkisian via Lauren Zima/Instagram

It was a winning Sunday fit for Loreal this weekend.

With Texas traveling to Mississippi State next weekend, will Loreal be back to crushing on game days for Steve and the Longhorns?

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion