Loreal Sarkisian flaunts ‘bad guy’ birthday in leopard-print dress
Loreal Sarkisian is living her best life, and is about to celebrate her birthday in style.
Ahead of 39th birthday — which is Saturday, Oct. 12 — Loreal dropped a teaser video on her Instagram page dressed a sleek outfit.
In the video —- which is soundtracked by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Loreal slays in a leopard print dress as she walks through a garage. Complete with a black purse, elegant bracelets, and black high heels, Loreal is ready to ring in Libra season in style. But this isn’t all we can expect from Loreal for her birthday weekend. In the post’s caption, Loreal says her birthday is still “loading” and prompts followers to “Stay tuned for the celebration.”
Perhaps the celebration may entail the launch of her Lo’s Wardrobe Bar, which she’s been teasing on her Instagram page. Loreal has been hinting that the shop will come “soon,” and that fans and followers will purchase some of her favorite articles of clothing.
Over the past few weeks, Loreal’s gameday looks have become hits, and she’s also been killing it in the fashion world. She’s even earned the coveted seal of approval from “Vogue” editor Anna Wintour.
And we can’t wait to see how she slays the final year of her 30s.
