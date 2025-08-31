Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal’s positive spin day after Texas’ big loss to Ohio State
It was not the start Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns wanted for the season. His wife, Loreal, however, had a positive spin to the end of August the next day.
No. 1 Texas faced off vs. the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, with all the hype around quarterback Arch Manning, but didn’t score until late in the 4th quarter and lost 14-7.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian makes statement with burnt orange, white fit for Texas-Ohio State
The team can still bounce back as it’s a long season, and Loreal is ready to support them throughout based on her burnt-orange fit with the couple’s new baby boy Amays in her arms while at an empty Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium where Texas will look to get back on track next Saturday vs. San Jose State.
On Sunday following the loss, the stylist Loreal had an upbeat message to her fans: “End of August Reminder ✨ Done is better than perfect. Personal growth takes time. Be kind to yourself. Honor your progress. Small steps count too. You don’t have to do it all. Your best looks different everyday.”
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal gives glimpse of baby before Texas-Ohio State game
She could be saying that exact thing to husband Steve today and the team.
Next week Loreal can attend the game and hopefully bring the team luck in one of her fire game-day fits.
