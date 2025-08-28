Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal gives glimpse of baby before Texas-Ohio State game
Loreal Sarkisian just shared the “very scary” details of her pregnancy that nearly cost her and her baby their lives. Now, the stylist and wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian thanked the healthcare professionals while showing off a glimpse of the child they helped save.
The 39-year-old Loreal has been married to the 51-year-old Steve since 2020, and baby Amays is their first child together.
As a fashion expert, Loreal was a hit herself at games last season with her fits like her burnt orange skirt while posing on the field with Steve, and her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl look for a big playoff game.
She’s back to work and dazzling like in her summer dress, and showcased future outfits for game days while crushing a wild denim jumpsuit.
She’s also taking Amays with her for private jets rides, and loving on her miracle baby. On Thursday she shared more pictures of him with an amazing message: “ To all of the healthcare professionals around the world, thank you will never feel like enough. As a mother who endured a difficult pregnancy and watched my son fight in the NICU, I know firsthand the weight of your dedication. The team at Saint David’s, the surgeons, doctors, and every nurse who cared for us became our lifeline. You carried us through one of the most fragile chapters of our lives with skill, compassion, and unwavering support. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and I will forever be grateful for the hands and hearts that helped save my son and carried me through motherhood’s most challenging beginning. XOLO 🤍“
We can’t wait to fully meet the little Longhorns fan. Dad certainly has a big game on Saturday as the season kicks off on Saturday, August 30 for No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State.
