Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes burnt orange Texas flair holding baby
Steve Sarkisian and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a monster matchup on Saturday vs. the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. On the eve of the big game, his wife Loreal Sarkisian showed she’s ready for the season back in Austin, Texas, with her first official fit drop that included their baby son.
Loreal, 39, is a stylist and fashionista who helped dress Steve last season like his viral blazer look, and who was a star herself at games like her burnt-orange skirt that crushed him on the field, and her sparkly all-white denim cowgirl look during the playoffs.
The couple that’s been married since 2020 shocked the public when they announced the birth of their first child, baby Amays. Loreal just revealed how truly “scary” the her pregnancy and childbirth were in an emotional video.
She’s now focused on not only her job, but rooting for Steve and Texas football. She posted, ”New Season ✨ New Blessings” to tease a video of her first Longhorns fit in the burnt orange hat with the white fit while you can make out the baby’s head.
She also posted the full video where you can see her take the baby from his crib to an empty Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium overlooking the field where the Longhorns will play home games this season. She wrote, ”Nothing quiets the noise like stepping into a new season.”
She did reveal she’s had a lot of sleepless nights with the baby, hence the quiet quote.
No doubt Steve is losing sleep over game planning for the defending national champs on the road.
Will Loreal make the trek to hostile Columbu for the game, or watch with Amays from the comforts of Austin? Stay tuned.
