Why 49ers are Smart to Slow Play Negotiations with Brock Purdy
Generally, the 49ers wait too long to extend their best players. Not in this case.
Slow playing negotiations with Brock Purdy and his agent has been the smartest thing the 49ers have done this offseason. Because with every day that passes, the 49ers position gets stronger.
Remember, when the season ended, Brock Purdy said he wanted to sign an extension as soon as possible so he wouldn't miss any of the offseason training program. When a reporter asked general manager John Lynch about Purdy's desire to wrap up negotiations quickly, Lynch chuckled as if to say, "I'm sure he would."
So far this offseason, Josh Allen signed an extension worth $55 million per season and Matthew Stafford signed an extension worth $40 million per season. Keep in mind, both of these quarterbacks are clearly better than Purdy, who seems to think he's worth $60 million per season. Go figure.
In addition, Geno Smith signed an extension with the Raiders that's worth $37.5 million per season, and Sam Darnold signed a contract with the Seahawks that's worth $33.5 million per season.
A year or two ago, Smith and Darnold might have gotten paid more than $50 million per season. But the quarterback market has shifted this year. Second-tier quarterbacks are not getting paid top-tier money anymore. The days of B-list quarterbacks such as Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott being among the highest-paid players in the league are over.
Those B-list quarterbacks still can get paid $40 million per season, and that's excellent money. But that's not what Purdy wants.
He's a second-tier quarterback who thinks he's a top-tier quarterback.