Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna wears sick custom 49ers jacket, jeans fit in loss to Lions
The San Francisco 49ers misery continued on Monday night in a 40-34 loss at home to the Detroit Lions. While quarterback Brock Purdy started out hot, he fizzled late like so many times this season and even injured his arm at the end. At least his wife, Jenna Purdy, was a bright spot rooting him on from Levi’s Stadium.
It’s been a nightmare year for Brock after coming a play away from winning the Super Bowl as the team has been decimated by injuries and will miss the playoffs at 6-10.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk makes fun of 49ers missing playoffs in midriff custom fit
At least Jenna, 25, who rarely posts on social media has come out of her shell more recently and been more public like her jeans look with Santa for a game in December, and her pajamas slay for Claire Kittle’s holiday party. For the Monday night game, Jenna showed up and showed out in a sick custom black 49ers bomber jacket with the Purdy name on it and some more jeans.
The black Niners jacket looks awesome. They need to bring those uniforms out for a game.
RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire’s ‘Super Bowl’ joke upstages amazing fit in 49ers loss
Jenna flashed a winning smile despite things not going her husband’s way. At least the team said the elbow injury isn’t serious.
Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. They met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
At least the newly weds will have more time together this offseason.
