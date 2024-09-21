Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall use gold medals as mistletoe
Team USA track and field stars Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall had a summer to remember.
Tara brought home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the long jump after leaping 7.10 meters and she instantly became a star. She then turned her attention to the Paralympics, where she cheered on husband Hunter Woodhall.
She brought her American pride with her and wore a Team USA bikini before Hunter hit the track, and now they have embarked on a celebratory tour.
The Olympic power couple is at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and made their way down the red carpet speaking to the media.
Of course, they brought their medals with them.
During one interview, they shared an adorable moment by holding their gold medals over their heads like mistletoe and sharing a kiss for the cameras.
It's not hard to understand why the couple has stolen the hearts of America.
The Instagram account "the way we met" shared the story of Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall, who met at a track meet in Idaho during their Senior year of high school. It was love at first sight, with Hunter texting a friend, "This is the girl I am going to marry."
He ultimately made the move to slide into her DMs.
From there, the rest is history.
Hopefully they can enjoy the rest of the year with their gold medals and the loves of their life. You couldn't write a better Hallmark movie.
Let this be a lesson to both men and women: never be afraid to shoot your shot.
