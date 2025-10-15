Teoscar Hernández shares wife's sweet post after haunted hotel scare in NLCS
Teoscar Hernández has been arguably the most entertaining player this postseason for the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers right fielder had the dramatic Game 1, three-run home run, that broke the Philadelphia Phillies hearts in the NLDS, and then was thrown out at home in possibly the craziest double play in the history of the MLB playoffs on a force out at home plate after a stolen Max Muncy grand slam in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
RELATED: Mookie Betts refused haunted Milwaukee Pfister Hotel like Teoscar Hernández's wife
But unbelievably, neither of those two moments are the headliner for the two-time All-Star's popcorn main attraction.
RELATED: Kike Hernández trolls Yamamoto for secret reason Dodgers pitcher had Game 2 gem
Before Game 2, Hernández admitted his wife had made them leave the notoriously spooky Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee because of ghosts.
“I don’t believe in ghosts,” Hernández said. “I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife (Jennifer) is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights.”
Jennifer, his loving wife and mother of their three children, usually stays out of the public glare, so she might not have been too pleased with him calling her out.
Fortunately, though, it looks like all was forgiven in a birthday post, with the two-time All-MLB selection, turning 33 today, on her Instagram Stories that the World Series champion reposted on his own handle with the caption (translated into English, "Thank you my queen... I love you."
Jennifer had originally written, with a photo montage of their life behind the scenes, "Happy birthday to my better half... Here's to many more birthdays together... Te amo."
Hernández certainly appreciates all that Jennifer does for their family. sharing in an IG carousel post last Mother's Day (translated into English), "I thank God for your life and for putting you in my path. Thank you for being a best partner, friend, wife and most of all a best mother. Thank you for your unconditional love and dedication to our princes. Happy Mother's Day, my love!. ❤️😘 I love youuu🥰❤️😘😍."
So it's certainly a great time to be the Hernández family as the Dodgers look to win back-to-back World Series up two games to none in the NLCS.
Just don't make her stay at the Pfister Hotel ever again!
