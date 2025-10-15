Dodgers Notes: LA Takes Commanding NLCS Lead, Games 3 and 4 Plan Revealed, Ex-Dodger Retires
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one step closer to reaching the World Series again after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series thanks to a complete game by starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yamamoto struck out seven batters over nine innings, allowing only one run which scored on a solo home run by Jackson Chourio on Yamamoto's first pitch of the game.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that Tyler Glasnow will start Game 3, and two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will pitch Game 4.
Ohtani's start is being delayed further as manager Dave Roberts aims to get his superstar going at the plate.
In other news, former Dodger utility player Chris Owings announced his retirement on Instagram this week.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
