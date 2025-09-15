Theo Von doubles down on date with Diego Pavia's mom after Vandy upset South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a stunning upset over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, 31-7, and now 'Dores quarterback Diego Pavia has to put his money where his mouth is.
The SEC sensation allegedly bet comedian Theo Von that if he and his squad beat No. 11-ranked South Carolina that Von would get to take his mother on a date.
RELATED: Pat McAfee amazingly pays for all $250k 'College GameDay' kick winners personally
The "This Past Weekend" podcast host raised eyebrows during an in-game sideline interview with SEC analyst Cole Cubelic, telling the former lineman that he's not looking for a serious relationship after suggesting Pavia's mom, Antoinette, is just his type, right down to her profession.
“I’ve always wanted to marry a nurse,” Von told Cubelic, adding, “I’d only be friends, I don’t want to be his stepdad or anything.”
Von followed up on the big bet on social media after Vanderbilt won 31-7. He posted a photo of Antoinette Pavia from the game broadcast with a heart drawn around her face and the caption: "where should i take her??"
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off post-baby, abs-flexing fit in workout selfie
Who knows if Von will get that date or if it's all talk, but he does have a residence in Nashville so he's close by if Pavia's mom wants to take him up on the offer.
The Vanderbilt Commodores, led by Pavia, are 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The team made its debut in the AP Top 25 at No. 20 as they enter Week 4 with a matchup against Georgia State coming up on Saturday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit