Theo Von doubles down on date with Diego Pavia's mom after Vandy upset South Carolina

Comedian Theo Von walked away from Saturday's SEC upset with a hot date.

Nikki Chavanelle

Theo Von attends NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
Theo Von attends NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a stunning upset over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, 31-7, and now 'Dores quarterback Diego Pavia has to put his money where his mouth is.

The SEC sensation allegedly bet comedian Theo Von that if he and his squad beat No. 11-ranked South Carolina that Von would get to take his mother on a date.

Theo Von with Tony Vitello and Morgan Wallen
Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello, Theo Von and Morgan Wallen talk during a donation drive for hurricane victims organized by Second Harvest and the Morgan Wallen Foundation at the West Town Mall on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The "This Past Weekend" podcast host raised eyebrows during an in-game sideline interview with SEC analyst Cole Cubelic, telling the former lineman that he's not looking for a serious relationship after suggesting Pavia's mom, Antoinette, is just his type, right down to her profession.

“I’ve always wanted to marry a nurse,” Von told Cubelic, adding, “I’d only be friends, I don’t want to be his stepdad or anything.”

Von followed up on the big bet on social media after Vanderbilt won 31-7. He posted a photo of Antoinette Pavia from the game broadcast with a heart drawn around her face and the caption: "where should i take her??"

Who knows if Von will get that date or if it's all talk, but he does have a residence in Nashville so he's close by if Pavia's mom wants to take him up on the offer.

Diego Pavia in Week 3 against South Carolina
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores, led by Pavia, are 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The team made its debut in the AP Top 25 at No. 20 as they enter Week 4 with a matchup against Georgia State coming up on Saturday.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

