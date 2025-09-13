Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off post-baby, abs-flexing fit in workout selfie
Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna just brought their baby boy home from the NICU in a heartwarming scene she shared on social media. Now, she’s showing how fast she’s recovered from giving birth.
The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his wife shocked the NFL world when they announced a son was born who looks just like dad as they hid her pregnancy. Leanna later revealed how she was able to keep it a secret in some unbelievable photos.
The 22-year-old Hunter who won the Heisman Trophy last season for the Colorado Buffaloes and his girl Leanna have been together since he was in high school in Georgia. They married back in April in Tennessee.
RELATED: Travis Hunter shaves off hair, looks like different person before first NFL game
Leanna was always a game-day fit hit while he was at Colorado, and didn’t disappoint with her jean shorts and custom Hunter Jaguars boots for his first NFL game.
On the day before Hunter’s second game, she posted a stunning selfie just over two weeks since giving birth where she is in incredible shape flexing her abs without any sign of a baby bump.
RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
That baby has some good genes with mom a workout queen and dad a two-way stud in the NFL.
The Jaguars play on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. What will Leanna wear for the game?
