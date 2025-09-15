Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
Bill Belichick got his second win in a row with the North Carolina Tar Heels after a disastrous opening game loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. While they beat an inferior opponent in the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, pictures surfaced of the 71-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson that definitely were the biggest highlight of the day.
Belichick and Hudson have not only gone viral for their age difference, but in the offseason when the former college cheerleader and current beauty pageant queen were seen on the beach during spring break where Hudson was doing yoga poses on Belichick’s hands and feet. Her antics also cost the school $200k with HBO’s Hard Knocks show.
Hudson also just received word the U.S. Patent office had denied her and Belichick’s applications requests, including use of the word “Gold Digger.”
Hudson and her fits are always the topic of conversation like at the NFL Honors event where she wore an ab-revealing dress during Super Bowl week. For the opening game loss, and then for the first game she rocked some eye-catching Tar Heel blue pants before being awkwardly spotted outside of her man’s press conference.
For Saturday’s game, photos surfaced of her wearing the same tiger face sweater that says “Blind For Love” on it that Taylor Swift wore in her video “Look What You Made Me Do” that appears at the 1:35 mark.
Here’s Hudson roaming the sidelines with the same sweater on Saturday. Scroll through to see it.
There’s never a dull moment with Hudson and UNC — even in a 41-6 blowout over Richmond at Chapel Hill, North Carolina or just hanging out with celebrities on campus.
