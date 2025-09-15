The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game

The controversial girlfriend of the North Carolina football coach showed love for Swift at Saturday’s win over Richmond.

Matt Ryan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick got his second win in a row with the North Carolina Tar Heels after a disastrous opening game loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. While they beat an inferior opponent in the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, pictures surfaced of the 71-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson that definitely were the biggest highlight of the day.

Belichick and Hudson have not only gone viral for their age difference, but in the offseason when the former college cheerleader and current beauty pageant queen were seen on the beach during spring break where Hudson was doing yoga poses on Belichick’s hands and feet. Her antics also cost the school $200k with HBO’s Hard Knocks show.

Hudson also just received word the U.S. Patent office had denied her and Belichick’s applications requests, including use of the word “Gold Digger.”

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled with jumbo-screen diss at UNC game

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson and her fits are always the topic of conversation like at the NFL Honors event where she wore an ab-revealing dress during Super Bowl week. For the opening game loss, and then for the first game she rocked some eye-catching Tar Heel blue pants before being awkwardly spotted outside of her man’s press conference.

For Saturday’s game, photos surfaced of her wearing the same tiger face sweater that says “Blind For Love” on it that Taylor Swift wore in her video “Look What You Made Me Do” that appears at the 1:35 mark.

RELATED: Taylor Swift was secretly at Chiefs loss to Eagles behind ‘hidden wall’ allegedly

Here’s Hudson roaming the sidelines with the same sweater on Saturday. Scroll through to see it.

There’s never a dull moment with Hudson and UNC — even in a 41-6 blowout over Richmond at Chapel Hill, North Carolina or just hanging out with celebrities on campus.

Jordon Hudson, Lil Wayne, and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson, Lil Wayne, and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion