Tom Brady shows pure class after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's emotional baby post
Tom Brady has been doing some inner soul-searching lately, and it has nothing to do with his day job as the No. 1 NFL analyst for FOX Sports.
After acknowledging recently that he "f***ked up" as a parent with the Netflix smash hit "Roast of Tom Brady" at the expense of his three children, Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and Jack's mom Bridget Moynahan, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and NFL GOAT QB kept the good vibes going by not only writing a heartfelt note about his own mother, Galynn, but also showing appreciation for Bündchen, Moynahan, and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy.
Showing love to his sisters and mom on Mother's Day was easy, but it must have been especially hard for the FOX Sports' $375 million man to give gratitude to his ex-wife, after the supermodel and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend penned an emotional note showing off her baby that she had with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
The last photo in the collage that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon posted on his Instagram Stories shows Bündchen with Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian in happier times, and the caption reads, "Happy Mothers Day to all the incredible moms I'm so lucky to have in my life" with a heart emoji.
Earlier in the day, Bündchen wrote an Instagram carousel post, sharing a glimpse of her baby publicly for the first time, born in early February, with a onesie reading, "I [heart] MOM," and an powerful caption that said, " I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life... Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived. Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present. Today, on Mother’s Day, I [e]specially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother, it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother’s day! Sending so much love your way! ❤️"
Brady has made it clear that he wants to be a better father to his kids after the "Roast" fallout, and likewise, Bündchen seems to have found happiness in her new life with Valente.
That's a true Mother's Day blessing for Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.
