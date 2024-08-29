Travis Kelce had a bold response to Taylor Swift's 'love' question at Chiefs event
Swifties rejoice — Travis Kelce basically just said Taylor Swift is “Endgame.”
On Wednesday, August 28, Kelce, 34, had the cutest response when Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus put him on the spot.
The New Heights podcaster was doing a roundtable discussion with Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, and Harrison Butker when Holthus said how much he loved the team.
“We love you,” Kelce told Holthus, before the emcee jokingly — and sort of awkwardly — asked, “You love me more than Taylor?” to which Kelce didn’t miss a beat, responding, “Maybe not.”
The quasi-declaration of love came just days after Adam Schefter seemingly suggested on NFL Live on ESPN that Kelce had already bought an engagement ring for Swift, 34.
Laura Rutledge was talking about Kelce investing in a horse named Swift Delivery, when she quipped, “Travis Kelce made a big purchase recently — no, not an engagement ring — but it was Swift adjacent.”
Schefter responded by asking, “I have a question. Laura, how do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?”
He didn’t have a response when Rutledge and Booger McFarland reacted and asked if he was confirming the news, which the latter suggested “speaks volumes.”
