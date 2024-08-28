SI

Adam Schefter's Question About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Relationship Wowed Co-Hosts

Andy Nesbitt

Adam Schefter and the NFL Live crew had some fun talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
The NFL is so back, and that's not just because the preseason is over and real games are coming up in a hurry. No, it's because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift storylines are being discussed once again.

The latest came Monday during NFL Live on ESPN when Adam Schefter seemed to hint that Kelce has already bought an engagement ring for his pop star girlfriend.

Laura Rutledge got things going by talking about how Kelce bought a racehorse named Swift Delivery.

“Travis Kelce made a big purchase recently—no, not an engagement ring—but it was Swift adjacent," Rutledge said.

Then a few moment later, Schefter chimed in with this:

“I have a question. Laura, how do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?” Schefter said with an inquisitive look on his face.

Rutledge asked Schefter if he was ready to break some news, which led to the NFL Insider just making a face at the camera for a few seconds.

“The awkward silence right there speaks volumes,” Booger McFarland said. “Do you know something, Schefty? America wants to know.”

Here's how that all played out:

See? Football is so back.

Here's guessing, however, that if Kelce and Swift eventually do get engaged, they'll be the ones breaking the news, not Schefter.

Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

