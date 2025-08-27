Travis Kelce’s dad Ed reveals actual date of Taylor Swift engagement
The world got the shocking news on Tuesday, August 26, that Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift got engaged. The actual proposal, however, took place way earlier, as Travis Kelce’s dad Ed revealed.
The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce and the recording artist Swift, 35, shared an epic photo where he was on one knee with Swift writing the following:
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote, making fun of herself as the songwriting poet getting engaged to the school jock.”
Kelce proposed with a giant ring as well that’s being hotly debated about how much it’s worth with one expert saying up to $5 million.
Ed revealed in a news interview the actual proposal took place after shooting his and Jason’s joint podcast “New Heights” on August 10. TMZ reported it could’ve been at his house as well.
“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed Kelce said. “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”
Travis is getting ready for the NFL season to begin on September 7 in Los Angeles vs. the Chargers.
He’ll step onto the field with a fiancée rooting him on when he does so.
