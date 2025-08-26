Taylor Swift's huge engagement ring's worth is hotly debated with $5 million estimate
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a real life “Love Story” after the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed to the recording artist on Tuesday, August 26, with a giant ring. The value of that ring is being hotly debated by experts, however.
Kelce and Swift have been linked since the summer for 2023. They have been inseparable since with Kelce, 35, posting his offseason memories with the 35-year-old Swift including an epic photo of her as a “Bond Girl.” She also performed at his Tight End University event and sang said “Love Story” with a very loud George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
The three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce is getting ready for the start of the season on September 7, but pulled off the shocking engagement to Swift right before.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote, making fun of herself as the songwriting poet getting engaged to the school jock.
Swift was wearing some insanely expensive jewelry herself before the ring was even put on her finger. And what a ring it was!
The stunning ring is estimated by jewelers to be 7-9 carats. According to People, it’s an old mine stone set in 18k yellow gold with a value as high as $5 million. Others have it anywhere from $500k- $2 million. Even the experts can’t agree on the price tag, but no doubt it’s stunning to see.
Kelce is worth over $70 million according to Forbes, while Swift is over a stunning $1.5 billion.
The wedding will be an epic affair with everyone wanting to get a glimpse. The giant ring certainly won’t be missed by anyone attending.
