Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement in perfect way
Did Taylor Swift just make the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster?
In the most stunning news of the NFL offseason, the global pop star icon announced that she and Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce got engaged.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift announced to the world, making fun of the dichotomy of the world famous songwriter marrying the school jock.
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, might have had some turbulent times in her friendship with the $2-billion Eras Tour behemoth, but the two came out on the other side closer than ever, as the artist with 12 number hits has credited Brittany with being her emotional rock during Chiefs seasons.
Writing on her Instagram Stories sharing the engagement photo, Mrs. Mahomes wrote. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two" with emotional crying face and white heart emojis.
Now the Super Bowl LX performance rumors will also ratchet up as this is feeling like the perfect ending to Swift and Kelce's, both 35, storybook "Love Story."
Kelce rides off into the sunset to start his media mogul career, having won three Super Bowls regardless of what happens this year, and whether the Chiefs capture their fourth Lombardi Trophy, the four-time First Team All Pro can be there to watch his now fiancée own the NFL one last time.
