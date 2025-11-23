The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trinity Rodman is in tears hugging bf Ben Shelton after NWSL Final loss

In what could be her last game in the NWSL, the Washington Spirit and USWNT star couldn't hold back her emotions.

Matthew Graham

Nov. 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) looks on in the first half against Gotham FC during the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park.
Nov. 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) looks on in the first half against Gotham FC during the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman unfortunately grabbed most of the headlines away from the pitch heading into the NWSL Final.

Not only was the United States women's national soccer team star striker's future in doubt for the Washington Spirit as they faced Gotham FC, but it's been widely speculated that she'll either leave the league entirely for more money in either Europe or the competing domestic DC Power FC club of the Gainbridge Super League that does not have salary cap restrictions like the NWSL.

Rodman, 23, was seen after the 1-0 defeat to Gotham FC in tears hugging her boyfriend, American tennis phenom Ben Shelton, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, having been a substitute in the second half, still looking like she was still suffering the effects of a knee injury.

Trinity Rodman in tears hugging boyfriend Ben Shelton / Google Pixel exclusive to The Athlete LifeStyle On SI

Rodman definitely did not look 100% healthy

Nov. 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) reacts after being fouled in the second half against Gotham FC at PayPal Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was obvious that Rodman, who became a household name winning a gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics for the USWNT as one of the breakout young strikers known as "Triple Espresso" alongside Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, was never quite right in the final, at times even limping and generally looking sluggish.

She probably felt pressure to play though given The Athletic reported yesterday that Rodman "has a contract offer from DC Power of the Gainbridge Super League that is significantly larger than what the Spirit or NWSL is able to counter under the current salary cap limitations."

Rodman and Shelton are still going strong

July 7, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Rodman also went viral this week for sharing her TikTok dance surprising Ben Shelton, 23, in a custom pajamas fit he originally received at the ATP Finals that has his face and tennis balls all over it, rocking the look wake him up in the morning.

Rodman and Shelton became a big-time power couple at Wimbledon when she went viral for looking smitten at one of his matches, and the duo have been actively supportive of one another ever since blowing up on social media.

It was a rough night for Rodman, but luckily Shelton was there to support her as she looks to get healthy and figures out where she'll be playing next season.

Trinity Rodman after losing in the NWSL Final / Google Pixel exclusive to The Athlete Lifestyle On SI

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

