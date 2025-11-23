Trinity Rodman is in tears hugging bf Ben Shelton after NWSL Final loss
Trinity Rodman unfortunately grabbed most of the headlines away from the pitch heading into the NWSL Final.
Not only was the United States women's national soccer team star striker's future in doubt for the Washington Spirit as they faced Gotham FC, but it's been widely speculated that she'll either leave the league entirely for more money in either Europe or the competing domestic DC Power FC club of the Gainbridge Super League that does not have salary cap restrictions like the NWSL.
RELATED: Trinity Rodman’s custom head-to-toe Ben Shelton US Open fit turns heads
Rodman, 23, was seen after the 1-0 defeat to Gotham FC in tears hugging her boyfriend, American tennis phenom Ben Shelton, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, having been a substitute in the second half, still looking like she was still suffering the effects of a knee injury.
RELATED: Trinity Rodman’s custom head-to-toe Ben Shelton US Open fit turns heads
Rodman definitely did not look 100% healthy
It was obvious that Rodman, who became a household name winning a gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics for the USWNT as one of the breakout young strikers known as "Triple Espresso" alongside Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, was never quite right in the final, at times even limping and generally looking sluggish.
She probably felt pressure to play though given The Athletic reported yesterday that Rodman "has a contract offer from DC Power of the Gainbridge Super League that is significantly larger than what the Spirit or NWSL is able to counter under the current salary cap limitations."
Rodman and Shelton are still going strong
Rodman also went viral this week for sharing her TikTok dance surprising Ben Shelton, 23, in a custom pajamas fit he originally received at the ATP Finals that has his face and tennis balls all over it, rocking the look wake him up in the morning.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare
Rodman and Shelton became a big-time power couple at Wimbledon when she went viral for looking smitten at one of his matches, and the duo have been actively supportive of one another ever since blowing up on social media.
It was a rough night for Rodman, but luckily Shelton was there to support her as she looks to get healthy and figures out where she'll be playing next season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss