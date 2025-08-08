Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman selfie screams for her man with touching note
Trinity Rodman is vying for the title of best WAG for 2025.
A best-in-class professional athlete in her own right having just come back to the NWSL from an agonizing back injury with an emotional game-winner at home, the USWNT and Washington Spirit star was not by Ben Shelton's side when the 22-year-old American continued his best season ever capturing his first Masters 1000 championship in Toronto at the National Bank Open.
While there is an asterisk since Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner and No. 2 ATP ranked Carlos Alcaraz sat this tournament out to rest up for the U.S. Open, Rodman, the Paris Summer Olympics gold medalist, was literally screaming with emotion on her Instagram Stories.
The 23-year-old "Triple Espresso" member also penned a heartfelt note, writing, "I watch you every day work your a** off... I see everyone who doubts you[.] You are inspirational and I've never been filled with this much joy[.] I love you and you are HIM [heart emoji] onto the next babe."
Shelton, who made it all the way to the Wimbledon quarterfinals this year, losing to Sinner, also thanked his "girlfriend" in his post victory comments.
"My whole extended family, especially my mom and my sister and my girlfriend," Shelton said. "They’ve been with me every single day even though they haven’t been here in Canada. I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life."
Rodman was able to be by her man for most of his Wimbledon matches, going viral for her lovey-dovey staredown during one of his early-round victories.
No matter where Rodman is, she'll always have Shelton's back, screaming with excitement for his career-defining victories.
