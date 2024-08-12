Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe with inspiring 2028 Summer Olympics message (VIDEO)
It's never too early to look ahead and await the 2028 Summer Olympics. Los Angeles, baby!
After Sunday's wild closing ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Paris Games, which included Tom Cruise doing Tom Cruise-y things, you can bet on an even more star-studded affair in L.A. as Team USA attempts to shine brightest on their home turf.
Though the 2028 Opening Ceremony is four years away, many celebs already are anticipating July 14, 2028, and the promotional onslaught has begun.
Reese Witherspoon, Billie Eilish and Alex Morgan were among the 35 celebrities to create a unique logo for the 2028 Summer Games.
But the most high-profile and passionate reaction to the passing of the torch from Paris to Los Angeles came from Vanessa Bryant.
She and the LA28 Games team put together a touching tribute to the entire Bryant family, but particularly Black Mamba.
Vanessa has continuously kept his legacy alive, along with their daughter Gianna, who perished together in a helicopter crash four years ago.
Four years from now, expect a big Bryant family presence at the Summer Games.
In the meantime, do spend a few minutes catching that video.
