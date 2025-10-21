Vlad Jr.’s, George Springer’s wives stun in Game 7 celebration upstaging husbands
Game 7 of the 2025 ALCS will forever live in lore for George Springer’s three-run home run to propel the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners and into the World Series. His teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the hero all series, taking home the MVP award. Their wives were the MVPs after the game posing together, though.
The right fielder Springer, who is a former World Series MVP with the Houston Astros in 2017, hit one of the most clutch home runs in MLB history in the bottom of the 7th with the team down 3-1. His three-run blast would be the difference in the game with the 4-3 final score.
RELATED: Blue Jays hero George Springer shares sweet moment with wife Charlise after Game 7
While Springer’s home run was truly epic, Guerrero Jr. took home the ALCS MVP, going 10-for-26 with a .385 batting average, three home runs, three doubles, and four walks in the series.
As they celebrated the win, Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie and Springer’s wife Charlise both crushed on the field together in their Game 7 fits.
RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' Game 7 win
Nathalie posted a bunch more celebration photos as well:
It’s a night no doubt they and their husbands will never forget. Next up is the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday night in Toronto. They all hope to be celebrating one more series win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS