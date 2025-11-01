Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears enemy Blue Jays red for Game 7 Dodgers fit
It’s a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the World Series in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on Saturday night between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Last year’s World Series hero Freddie Freeman hopes to come through again for the Dodgers. His wife certainly did with her fit she shared before the game in what she hopes is a lucky color despite it being a Blue Jays one.
Freddie was not only last year’s World Series MVP, but the Game 3 hero this series with an 18th-inning walk-off home run that could end up being the difference in the whole series.
His wife has been a hit all series long like her lucky non-Dodgers color she wore not once, but twice including the big Game 6 victory last night. She also even upstaged Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko with another look, as well as a unique combo of a Freeman Dodgers jersey with business pants. And of course, this fit below.
For Game 7, Chelsea rocked red a third time with a full-length coat stunner, and a vintage Dodgers Freeman No. 5 jersey and jeans underneath it. She showed it off with their three sons.
The Canada red is 2-0 for Chelsea in enemy baseball territory this series so far with the Game 2 and 6 victories. She hopes it is a third time and Freddie is celebrating tonight.
Freddie’s parents are Canadian and he holds dual citizenship as well so it would be an extra special of a win for him.
It would also be Freddie’s third overall championship after winning with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. It all comes down to tonight.
