Who is Kysre Gondrezick: Bronny disser, Jaylen Brown plus one, Angel Reese buddy?
Kysre Gondrezick had a drop-the-mic moment at last week’s 2024 ESPY Awards.
The 26-year-old social media influencer (584k followers on Instagram) stole the show in a provocative, see-through Valdrin Sahiti gown (a fave designer of Queen Bee Beyonce). That would have been enough. But then her arm candy, Boston Celtics NBA Finals MVP and controversial Team USA omission Jaylen Brown showed up by her side.
Gondrezick upped the ante by hitting Las Vegas with good buddy Angel Reese, and then the trio of the two fashion beauties and Brown showed up courtside for the 2024 NBA Summer League, and well, all hell broke loose.
So who is Kysre Gondrezick?
She comes from a basketball family
Her late father, Grant Gondrezick, played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, while battling substance abuse issues. Her mother, Lisa Harvey, won a national title with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters. Her sister, Kalabrya Gondrezick, played for the Michigan State Spartans.
RELATED: Ranking most baller ESPY fits: Kysre Gondrezick stuns in see-through gown
Kysre was a highly-touted player growing up in Michigan (No. 2 all-time leading high school scorer for the state with 2,827 points), and eventually played for the Michigan Wolverines, before transferring to the West Virginia Mountaineers, averaging almost 20 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds her senior year with first-team All-Big 12 honors.
On-and-off WNBA career
Gondrezick was the No. 4 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft.
Listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, the promising guard quickly lost playing time and didn’t make an appearance in the second half of the Fever’s 2021 season. Gondrezick revealed she needed to step away from the team to address mental health issues.
“My mental health was at a high risk as I was under a lot of stress coping with my own personal silence of traumas,” Gondrezick shared in a statement.
She then was invited to the Chicago Sky’s training camp (after a short stint previously) and made the 2024 opening day roster. This is presumably where she became close with rookie sensation and style icon Angel Reese. Unfortunately for Gondrezick, she was released by the Sky in late June.
Stylish social media influencer
As the 2024 ESPY Awards prove, Gondrezick is extremely fashion forward, and if you look at her Instagram page, it’s full of stylish ensembles and looks.
And her buddy Angel Reese was in awe of her ESPYs look. Chi-Town Barbie replied to her IG post: “you so fineeeee.”
Now she’s very much in the headlines for her fashion and beauty, and whether she and Jaylen Brown will ever become Instagram official, her brand is getting great exposure.
And with her Bronny James hot takes, NBA and WNBA commentator may be next up on the list.
