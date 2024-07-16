SI

Jaylen Brown Says There's No Issue With Derrick White Following Olympics Snub

The Celtics star said he called White right away to congratulate him after White was named Kawhi Leonard's replacement on Team USA.

Mike McDaniel

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0), guard Derrick White (9) and forward Sam Hauser (30) walk to the bench during a timeout against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0), guard Derrick White (9) and forward Sam Hauser (30) walk to the bench during a timeout against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown went on a social media rampage as he ripped Nike and insinuated that his past criticisms of the apparel brand kept him off Team USA as Kawhi Leonard's replacement for the Paris games that begin later this month.

Brown did not have an issue with his teammate, All-Defensive selection Derrick White getting the nod. Brown made that clear when speaking with the media at Boston's Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

"I called Derrick right away," Brown said. "Just to make sure there's no confusion, my love for you and all of that. He knew that. Me and D-White are good," Brown said.

Brown posted a series of cryptic messages in direction of Nike minutes after the news broke that White would be replacing Leonard on Team USA, leaving fans to believe that there might be an issue with Brown and his Celtics teammates on the roster that were chosen instead of him. However, Brown has now made it clear that his frustration remains with Nike, not with White, Jayson Tatum or Jrue Holiday.

There will be plenty of motivation for Brown, who despite coming off a year when he earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, was still snubbed from the All-NBA teams and now, the Olympics.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA