Jaylen Brown Says There's No Issue With Derrick White Following Olympics Snub
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown went on a social media rampage as he ripped Nike and insinuated that his past criticisms of the apparel brand kept him off Team USA as Kawhi Leonard's replacement for the Paris games that begin later this month.
Brown did not have an issue with his teammate, All-Defensive selection Derrick White getting the nod. Brown made that clear when speaking with the media at Boston's Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
"I called Derrick right away," Brown said. "Just to make sure there's no confusion, my love for you and all of that. He knew that. Me and D-White are good," Brown said.
Brown posted a series of cryptic messages in direction of Nike minutes after the news broke that White would be replacing Leonard on Team USA, leaving fans to believe that there might be an issue with Brown and his Celtics teammates on the roster that were chosen instead of him. However, Brown has now made it clear that his frustration remains with Nike, not with White, Jayson Tatum or Jrue Holiday.
There will be plenty of motivation for Brown, who despite coming off a year when he earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, was still snubbed from the All-NBA teams and now, the Olympics.