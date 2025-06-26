Austin Reaves Declines Max Contract Extension With Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has decided to hold out for a bigger paycheck.
The Athletic's Dan Woike reported Thursday, citing sources, that Reaves declined a max contract extension with the Lakers earlier this week that would have been a four-year deal worth $89.2 million. That contract was the largest offer the Lakers could give Reaves this offseason in terms of years and dollars.
Woike also reported Reaves's decision is not a reflection of his relationship with the organization. Instead, Reaves is expected to play out the third season of his four-year, $54 million contract he signed in 2023, decline his player option for the 2026-27 campaign, and become an unrestricted free agent next summer where a bigger pay day awaits.
Reaves is one of the biggest names swirling in trade rumors this offseason as the Lakers attempt to build a championship-contending roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, he has publicly stated his desire to remain with the Lakers for the long term.
"I really don't pay attention to any of it," Reaves said of the trade rumors earlier this month at his annual basketball camp in Arkansas. "If I hear it, it's usually my mom asking me about it because I'm sure she scrolls all day long looking at that stuff, as a parent would do. At this point, it's not in my control. I want to be in L.A. If they want to trade me, we'll start something new somewhere else, but like I said, I want to be in L.A. I want to play my whole career in L.A. I love it there; I love the fans. ... And obviously, the Lakers are the best organization in basketball."
Reaves is coming off the best season of his four-year NBA career. The former undrafted free agent tallied a career-high 20.2 points per game on 46% shooting from the field in 73 games with the Lakers last season.