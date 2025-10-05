The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is Mark Sanchez's wife Perry Mattfeld?

The former New York Jets and USC star is in the headlines as a Fox Sports analyst after his shocking arrest in Indianapolis. You might also know his wife.

Matthew Graham

Mark Sanchez with his wife Perry Mattfeld
Mark Sanchez with his wife Perry Mattfeld / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Mark Sanchez had reinvented himself after his butt fumble days into a very successful FOX Sports analyst for their NFL and college football coverage.

So it was shocking to learn about his arrest on three misdemeanor charges in Indianapolis, where Sanchez, 38, was in town to work the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Indianapolis Colts game, in the early hours of Saturday night at 12:30 am after initial reports the former first-round pick of the New York Jets and USC star had been stabbed in an altercation.

Mark Sanchez
July 28, 2013; Cortland, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) looks on while signing an autograph following training camp at SUNY Cortland. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox Sports released in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Mark Sanchez, Perry Mattfeld
Jan 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC football player Mark Sanchez (right) and wife American actress Perry Mattfeld (left) with son Daniel Sanchez (center) attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the fallout continues to play out, NFL fans are wondering who Mark Sanchez's wife is through this difficult time, and you might recognize her as the career working actress Perry Mattfeld, most recently starring in the Hulu football dramedy "Chad Powers" with Glen Powell.

Sanchez married Mattfeld in 2023

Perry Mattfeld
Sept. 24, 2025; Perry Mattfeld attends the "Chad Powers" premiere in Pasadena, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The former No. 5 overall pick of the Jets, who had a meteoric rise to fame after getting the usually cursed NYC franchise to two straight AFC Championship Games, married Mattfeld in a lavish Mexico wedding with 222 of their closest friends and family.

Mattfeld, 31, most known for her role as Mel in "Shameless," was first introduced to Sanchez in 2017 by their mutual friend Scotty McKnight, a former NFL player, who also officiated the grand nuptials in Oaxaca, Mexico, where Sanchez's son, Daniel, served as a groomsman and ring bearer.

Mark Sanchez
Nov 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez and son Daniel Sanchez attend the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Emotional is a massive understatement," Sanchez told People Magazine at the time. "It all hit me at once like a mack truck and after that, I couldn’t turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner.”

They have twin newborn daughters with a USC tie

Perry Mattfeld
IMAGO / Starface

The couple just had twin daughters in March, and ironically, the two also have a USC connection where Mattfeld is a former Trojans cheerleader.

"We dated for a while even though we were always kind of apart because I was filming 'In the Dark' in Toronto for four years," Mattfeld told Glamour recently. "And he was still playing. It only took six years to get engaged. And then we’ve been married for about two years and had twins in March."

The only bigger surprise for Mattfeld had to be learning of Sanchez's arrest.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

