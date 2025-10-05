Who is Mark Sanchez's wife Perry Mattfeld?
Mark Sanchez had reinvented himself after his butt fumble days into a very successful FOX Sports analyst for their NFL and college football coverage.
So it was shocking to learn about his arrest on three misdemeanor charges in Indianapolis, where Sanchez, 38, was in town to work the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Indianapolis Colts game, in the early hours of Saturday night at 12:30 am after initial reports the former first-round pick of the New York Jets and USC star had been stabbed in an altercation.
"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox Sports released in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."
As the fallout continues to play out, NFL fans are wondering who Mark Sanchez's wife is through this difficult time, and you might recognize her as the career working actress Perry Mattfeld, most recently starring in the Hulu football dramedy "Chad Powers" with Glen Powell.
Sanchez married Mattfeld in 2023
The former No. 5 overall pick of the Jets, who had a meteoric rise to fame after getting the usually cursed NYC franchise to two straight AFC Championship Games, married Mattfeld in a lavish Mexico wedding with 222 of their closest friends and family.
Mattfeld, 31, most known for her role as Mel in "Shameless," was first introduced to Sanchez in 2017 by their mutual friend Scotty McKnight, a former NFL player, who also officiated the grand nuptials in Oaxaca, Mexico, where Sanchez's son, Daniel, served as a groomsman and ring bearer.
“Emotional is a massive understatement," Sanchez told People Magazine at the time. "It all hit me at once like a mack truck and after that, I couldn’t turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner.”
They have twin newborn daughters with a USC tie
The couple just had twin daughters in March, and ironically, the two also have a USC connection where Mattfeld is a former Trojans cheerleader.
"We dated for a while even though we were always kind of apart because I was filming 'In the Dark' in Toronto for four years," Mattfeld told Glamour recently. "And he was still playing. It only took six years to get engaged. And then we’ve been married for about two years and had twins in March."
The only bigger surprise for Mattfeld had to be learning of Sanchez's arrest.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup