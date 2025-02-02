NBA Executives 'Legitimately Shocked' by Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade
In perhaps the most one-sided trade since they acquired the draft rights to Kobe Bryant from the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers brought in All-NBA First Team superstar ex-Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, a 25-year-old in his prime, for 31-year-old All-Star former Lakers center Anthony Davis during a blockbuster three-team exchange Saturday night.
Fans and pundits alike were stunned by the news. Apparently, it also rocked opposing front offices, many of whom were not aware Doncic was even available to be dealt.
NBA insider Zach Lowe shared the content of some reaction texts he received from other teams' executives regarding the deal.
That sounds about right.
Lowe, who was let go by ESPN prior to this season but is still drawing a salary, joked about the level of engagement he has received from executives about the deal even while taking a break from the NBA beat.
According Christian Clark of The Athletic, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison only reached out to Los Angeles to make a deal. He had apparently long valued Davis, an All-Defensive First Teamer with a lengthy injury history and pretty significant postseason and Olympic mileage who's now effectively at the tail end of his prime.
Still, it's stunning that his return for one of the league's best three or four players was Davis — a star big man, yes, but not someone at the talent level of Doncic — and one first round pick, in 2029. The Lakers and Mavericks did send out future second round picks in the deal to the Utah Jazz, for some reason.
Even assuming no other team was in play for Doncic's services, any executive worth his salt would have likely tried to, at the very least, extract first round pick swaps, L.A.'s 2031 future first in addition to the 2029 first, and any available Lakers second rounders.
Doncic is hurt, and it appears his health and fitness played a major factor in Harrison's thinking. Still, Davis is injury-prone and, again, six years older.
