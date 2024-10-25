Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes adorably watches Mavs win
It was the battle of Texas on Thursday night with the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs battling it out at the American Airlines Center. In the end, it was Luka Doncic and the Mavs who topped Victor Wembanyama's Spurs, 120-109.
Luka put up a team-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win, while Wemby recorded 17 points, 9 rebounds, and one assist.
After the big win to start the season, Luka's fiancée Anamaria Goltes gave the Mavs star a standing ovation.
Anamaria enjoyed the game with a special guest, the couple's 10-month-old daughter Gabriela, who was rocking a shirt with her father's No. 77.
How cute is that?
Luka and Anamaria first met when they were kids in Croatia and began dating in 2016.
"I answered this question like a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia," she said, via the New York Post. "Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right?"
Anamaria is a model who has appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia and serves as an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie. She studied at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business and has finished her coursework virtually while living in Dallas with Luka.
Doncic proposed to Anamaria in Slovenia on July 7.
