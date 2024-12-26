LeBron James, Bronny join Savannah & family for epic Christmas photo
The James family started Christmas Day apart with LeBron James and Bronny James hitting up the Chase Center for a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
LeBron and company came out on top, 115-113.
After the game, LeBron and Bronny reunited with their family, Savannah, Bryce, and Zhuri, and did what every family does for the holiday: take the matching pajamas pic in front of the Christmas tree.
LeBron shared the family photo with caption, "MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE JAMES GANG TO YOURS!"
That is a family with a lot to be proud of.
The Lakers advanced to 17-13 on the season with the win over Golden State. The team returns to action on Saturday, December 28, to host the Sacramento Kings at crypto.com Arena.
Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.
LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were 16 years old as he rose to stardom at St. Vincent St. Mary's High School. The couple from Akron, Ohio was married in 2013, and have three children together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10.
Bronny, of course, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and made history alongside his father as the first father-son duo to take the court together during the season opener.
