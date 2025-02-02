Lakers Plan For Luka Doncic Debut Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers hope to have their newest superstar, Luka Dončić, sooner rather than later.
ESPN's Shams Charania said the Lakers hope and expect Dončić to be on the court for L.A. before the Feb.16 All-Star Game.
"Luka Dončić has been returning to basketball activities since that calf injury that he had, the calf strain," Charania said. "He's had multiple calf strains over the last several years. He's had two calf injuries just this year. But he has returned to practice and, from what I'm told, the goal is for him to make his Lakers debut before the All-Star break."
Dončić has missed the last month plus due to a left calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This trade came as a shock, and even that is an understatement. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the reason the Mavericks wanted Dončić out was due to his condition concern.
The Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison got tired of his antics and decided to pull the trigger with no hesitation.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reiterated MacMahon's report from Saturday on SportsCenter.
"If you have a 25-year-old, who you can get under contract for five years at $350 million who's been first-team All-NBA five times, that's typically in the history of the NBA a no-brainer situation. There's not a stress there," Windhorst explained. "What McMahon is reporting in talking to the Mavericks tonight is that they weren't sure that was a good investment. That is a stunning stunning statement. That they weren't sure getting Luka Dončić under contract for five years was a smart thing for their franchise."
The Lakers have a star long-term who is about to enter his prime.
While that is the case, the Lakers have no interior defense.
It is as clear as day that the Lakers need to make a trade, now more than ever, for a center. The Lakers are small and do not have any great defenders outside of Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Things don't look good for the Lakers in the short term, but that could all change with trade as we approach Thursday's deadline.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have a superstar for now and most certainly for the future.
