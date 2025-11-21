Who is Texans QB Davis Mills’ wife Tori?
Davis Mills will once again lead the Houston Texans’ offense with quarterback C.J. Stroud still unable to go with a concussion he suffered in Week 9. For the Week 12 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills, Mills will have his biggest fan in his wife Tori cheering him on.
Mills has gone 2-1 for the Texans in the three games he’s taken over for Stroud with 726 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also has one of the NFL’s best defenses to help alleviate the pressure on him — although, Josh Allen and the Bills will certainly test that.
The 27-year-old quarterback has the smarts out of the Stanford Cardinal and is in his fifth year in the league all with the Texans as a third-round pick in 2021.
So who is the woman behind the masked quarterback fans will watch on Thursday Night Football?
Meet Tori Wisted (now Mills).
They met in high school
They met their senior year at Greater Atlanta Christian School in 2015. They’d get engaged in 2023 (as seen below) and marry in 2024 in Napa, California.
They are expecting their first child
They announced Baby Mills is coming: “Our biggest blessing — Baby Mills coming January 2026 “
She went to the University of Alabama
She’s Roll Tide all the way. Tori received her Bachelor’s degree in 2019 in Business Marketing with a Professional Sales Certification and Computing Technology, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated magna cum laude.
She works for the company Paychex
Her official title is PEO Sales Operations Coordinator. She’s been with the company since July of 2023 and in her position for a year come December. Paychex offers customizable solutions for HR and payroll, according to their website. Before that, she worked for IDR, Inc. She’s based out of Houston, Texas, where her husband plays.
