Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko takes rare photo with Dodgers WAGS for Reds game
The Los Angeles Dodgers began their World Series title defense in the playoffs on Tuesday night in the Wild Card round vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Reigning National League MVP Sohei Ohtani got things started with a bang with a first-inning home run. His wife Mamiko Tanaka was also a home run in a Dodgers WAGs photo at Dodger Stadium before Game 1.
Ohtani was a big reason the Dodgers won the World Series last season in his first year with the team after coming over from the Los Angeles Angels. He’s making that 10-year, $700 million contract look like a steal.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right
After a 55 home run season in 2025 and returning to the mound after having Tommy John surgery that prevented him from pitching last season, Ohtani and the Dodgers are primed for another postseason run.
While Ohtani was a hit last season, his wife Mamiko Tanaka was as well when she made rare appearances. She was at the World Series celerbation parade with Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy as seen below. She also was a hit for this year’s MLB All-Star game in her orange creamsicle dress.
The couple also welcomed their first child with baby girl Mia born in May where they shared some adorable photos.
The new mom showed up for Game 1 and posed in an epic photo with the other Dodgers WAGs standing out in a black sleevlees look in the back row.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
That’s a win no matter what happens, and as of this writing Los Angeles was up 5-0 in the fifth inning and cruising.
Tanaka will no doubt be a star like her husband throughout these playoffs.
