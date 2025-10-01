The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko takes rare photo with Dodgers WAGS for Reds game

The Dodgers MVP’s wife and new mom was in attendance and took an epic picture for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.

Matt Ryan

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their World Series title defense in the playoffs on Tuesday night in the Wild Card round vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Reigning National League MVP Sohei Ohtani got things started with a bang with a first-inning home run. His wife Mamiko Tanaka was also a home run in a Dodgers WAGs photo at Dodger Stadium before Game 1.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during Game 1. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ohtani was a big reason the Dodgers won the World Series last season in his first year with the team after coming over from the Los Angeles Angels. He’s making that 10-year, $700 million contract look like a steal.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right

After a 55 home run season in 2025 and returning to the mound after having Tommy John surgery that prevented him from pitching last season, Ohtani and the Dodgers are primed for another postseason run.

While Ohtani was a hit last season, his wife Mamiko Tanaka was as well when she made rare appearances. She was at the World Series celerbation parade with Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy as seen below. She also was a hit for this year’s MLB All-Star game in her orange creamsicle dress.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) holds his dog Decoy, as he walks with off the field his wife Mamiko Tanaka following the teams World Series Championship Celebration. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The couple also welcomed their first child with baby girl Mia born in May where they shared some adorable photos.

The new mom showed up for Game 1 and posed in an epic photo with the other Dodgers WAGs standing out in a black sleevlees look in the back row.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

That’s a win no matter what happens, and as of this writing Los Angeles was up 5-0 in the fifth inning and cruising.

Tanaka will no doubt be a star like her husband throughout these playoffs.

March 20, 2024: Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, at the USA World Tour Seoul Series opening game in South Korea. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

