Alix Earle's 3-word reaction to BF Braxton Berrios' season-ending injury
Miami Dolphins return man Braxton Berrios was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL, and NFL WAG Alix Earle was quick to voice her support for her boyfriend.
Berrios was injured during the Dolphins' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and was officially diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday afternoon.
While the recovery is never fun, Berrios knows that Alix will have his back.
Berrios penned a heartbreaking letter on social media after learning of his diagnosis. He wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken. Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I’ve been here before.
"Initially all I want to do is play victim and question everything, but I know God and I know he makes no mistakes. After the dust settles the choice each day is going to be pretty straightforward- have this be a part of my story or have it be the end of my story. Well like Kobe once said, ‘If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear’"
Alix responded with three direct words: "I love you."
After the dust settled, Alix went to her own Instagram account to expand on her thoughts and voice her support for Berrios, letting him know she will continue to be by his side.
"Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time," she said. "Proud to be by your side and cheer you on."
Alix and Berrios have been dating for nearly a year.
