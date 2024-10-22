The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Alix Earle's 3-word reaction to BF Braxton Berrios' season-ending injury

NFL WAG Alix Earle had a three-word reaction to the season-ending injury to boyfriend Braxton Berrios of the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Sanchez

Alix Earle on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show.
Alix Earle on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins return man Braxton Berrios was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL, and NFL WAG Alix Earle was quick to voice her support for her boyfriend.

Berrios was injured during the Dolphins' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and was officially diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday afternoon.

While the recovery is never fun, Berrios knows that Alix will have his back.

MORE: Livvy Dunne’s one-word praise of Alix Earle’s flirty photo dump

Berrios penned a heartbreaking letter on social media after learning of his diagnosis. He wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken. Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I’ve been here before.

"Initially all I want to do is play victim and question everything, but I know God and I know he makes no mistakes. After the dust settles the choice each day is going to be pretty straightforward- have this be a part of my story or have it be the end of my story. Well like Kobe once said, ‘If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear’"

Alix responded with three direct words: "I love you."

Alix Earle Instagram
Alix Earle/Instagram

After the dust settled, Alix went to her own Instagram account to expand on her thoughts and voice her support for Berrios, letting him know she will continue to be by his side.

Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle/Instagram

"Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time," she said. "Proud to be by your side and cheer you on."

Alix and Berrios have been dating for nearly a year.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’

Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute

NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships