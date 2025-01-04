Saquon Barkley Playfully Trolls Giants in New Ad | News Briefs
JAN. 3: SAQUON PLAYFULLY TROLLS GIANTS IN NEW AD. Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a solution for anyone who bleeds Giants blue and might still be having sleepless nights about his joining the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.
At least that's what he admits to in a new commercial for Unisom, which Barkley posted on his Instagram account.
As is now known, Barkley, who obviosuly didn't write the commerical or the jingle, not only signed with the Eagles, but he posted a career-best 2,000-yard rushing campaign, coming up just 101 yards shy of breaking the NFL single-season rushing record set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.
Meanwhile, the Giants saw their 100th season implode thanks to inconsistent quarterback play, injuries, questionable coaching, and, some would argue, Barkley's deflection to the Eagles.
So Barkley's solution for anyone still losing sleep over his signing with the 2024 NFC East Champs is to try the over-the-counter product.
“I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby,” said Barkley.
“Rockabye baby awake in your bed as the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football; not for me, though. Goodnight to you all.”
And if that didn't work?
“Try counting sheep,” Barkley said, as images of lambs with his face superimposed on the animal’s head repeatedly jump over a fence.
Barkley is not expected to play in the Eagles’ Week 18 regular-season finale when Philadelphia hosts the Giants.