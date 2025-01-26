Saquon Barkley's rarely-seen son in gf Anna Congdon's arms at Eagles-Commanders game
Saquon Barkley is by all accounts an awesome dude. Just ask waitresses at popular bars near the Penn State Nittany Lions campus.
The Philadelphia Eagles star running back, having another fantastic game as of this posting in a rowdy NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, made sure he did his adorable pregame handshake with 6-year-old daughter Jada.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
The older of Barkley's two children, longtime girlfriend and mother of both kids Anna Congdon has shared photos of their daughter on social media before. That's not the case with their two-year-old son, Saquon Jr. Barkley, nicknamed "S.J."
With a such a big game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, S.J. had to be part of it this week.
RELATED: Jayden Daniels' mom flexes over-the-top No. 5 Commanders puffer for Eagles game
That little headbutt with S.J. and papa Saquon is especially sweet.
Not only is there pride on the line for the now beloved in Philly ex-New York Giant, Barkley also has a cool $250,000 on the line as part of his contract if the Eagles can bring it home.
That would make the trip to the Big Easy especially sweet. And maybe some extra toys for Jada and S.J.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts rocks old school 'French beret' for Eagles-Commanders NFC showdown
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game