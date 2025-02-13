The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams embraces pink as her favorite color in a breathtaking dress

The tennis legend scores another winner — this time in the fashion department.

Joseph Galizia

Serena Williams hugs Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles Golf Club. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the the team, after a TGL match at SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Serena Williams hugs Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles Golf Club. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the the team, after a TGL match at SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Serena Williams has been the talk of the town ever since her cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. Now, the 43-year-old tennis legend is stealing the spotlight once again with her fashion sense.

Williams took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13, and showcased a stunning pink cutout dress. She matched the fiery look with pink slip-ons and revealed a revelation she had about the chosen color.

"As much as I love blue - did you know pink is my favorite color?!" she captioned the shot.

Well, it didn't take long for Serena's 17.8 million Instagram followers to answer her question and added some supportive comments about the killer look.

"You're looking stunning, beautiful, gorgeous," gushed one person.

"You absolutely devoured this," wrote a second person.

A third person called Serena "a goddess."

A fourth person wrote, "You're a work of art."

RELATED: Working mom Serena Williams takes daughter Adira on surprise trip during busy work day

Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022. 

Throughout her prestigious career, she's won over 20 major Grand Slam tournaments — including seven victories at Wimbledon. She and her sister, Venus Williams, are heavily credited with increasing diversity in Tennis.

Aside from her tennis triumphs, Williams is happily married to Alexis Ohanian. The couple share two daughters together: Olympia, 8, and Adira, 1.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.