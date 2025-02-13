Serena Williams embraces pink as her favorite color in a breathtaking dress
Serena Williams has been the talk of the town ever since her cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. Now, the 43-year-old tennis legend is stealing the spotlight once again with her fashion sense.
Williams took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13, and showcased a stunning pink cutout dress. She matched the fiery look with pink slip-ons and revealed a revelation she had about the chosen color.
"As much as I love blue - did you know pink is my favorite color?!" she captioned the shot.
Well, it didn't take long for Serena's 17.8 million Instagram followers to answer her question and added some supportive comments about the killer look.
"You're looking stunning, beautiful, gorgeous," gushed one person.
"You absolutely devoured this," wrote a second person.
A third person called Serena "a goddess."
A fourth person wrote, "You're a work of art."
RELATED: Working mom Serena Williams takes daughter Adira on surprise trip during busy work day
Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022.
Throughout her prestigious career, she's won over 20 major Grand Slam tournaments — including seven victories at Wimbledon. She and her sister, Venus Williams, are heavily credited with increasing diversity in Tennis.
Aside from her tennis triumphs, Williams is happily married to Alexis Ohanian. The couple share two daughters together: Olympia, 8, and Adira, 1.
