Sha'Carri Richardson lands Vogue cover ahead of Paris Olympics
Sha'Carri Richardson has been waiting for her moment to let the world know that she's here.
Richardson was ready for her breakthrough on the world stage after qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Unfortunately, she tested positive for THC metabolites and was suspended for one month which knocked her out of the Olympic 100-meters.
This year, she's ready to go.
In June, Richardson won the US Olympic Trials 2024 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, defending her title as the US national champion in the 100-meter and registering the fastest time in the world this year.
Now, ahead of the Paris Olympics, Richardson has landed the cover of Vogue.
Richardson details the demanding life and routine of an Olympic athlete, which many don't get to see.
“You keep showing up,” Richardson says. “No matter what. Most people, they only think of track every four years. The Olympics, that’s all there is—those few seconds on TV. But for me, track is my life on a day-to-day basis. Everything I do—what I eat, what I drink, if I stay up too late—it’s all reflected on the track. Every choice. That’s what the world doesn’t see.”
With another chance to make her Olympic dream come true, Sha'Carri is ready to stand on business.
“Every time I step onto the track, I think of all those moments when I was younger—all those feelings are still with me, I’m just that little girl grown up,” Richardson said. “It’s almost like a flashback journey, everything that brought me to that point. All the grind, all the sacrifice. And there’s a feeling of, this moment is special because all of that, the good, the bad, it’s brought me here. And I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are set to begin on Friday, July 26, and will run through Sunday, August 11.
For Richardson, we will all be hoping that she can bring home the gold.
