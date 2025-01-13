Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen heats up the internet as her steamiest clips from 'Taxi' go viral
Gisele Bündchen is trending online, but it's not for the reason you'd think.
The 44-year-old supermodel and ex-wife of retired NFL legend Tom Brady is being applauded for her role as the villain, Vanessa, in the 2004 comedy Taxi. In the film, she leads a team of models in a series of successful bank robberies while co-stars Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah pursue them.
An account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that celebrates pop culture in the 2000s compiled all of Bündchen's steamiest scenes from Taxi into a single clip and fans online are collectively losing their minds at her beauty.
"She is the most beautiful woman in the world – one of my favorite movies” one person gushed.
“No lie when I was younger I wasn’t breathing properly when she was on screen,” admitted another.
A third person wrote in all caps, "ICONIC."
A fourth person joked, "Brady f***ed up big time. all he had to do is come home," referencing Bündchen's divorce with Brady in 2022.
RELATED: Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen enjoys a day at the beach with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Taxi wasn't the only time Bündchen tried her hand at acting. She also landed a role in the hit 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada, where she shared several scenes with Hollywood starlets Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.
Bündchen is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The iconic Brazilian also shares two biological kids with Brady: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. She was also a stepmom to his 17-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
She is expected to give birth later this year, but continues to work hard as a model in the meantime, including a shoot with a luxurious watch brand back in December of 2024.
